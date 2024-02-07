'Bigger than we thought': Boars inaugural knockout to take off

Wherever there's a knockout rugby league competition, it's guaranteed there will be players from Moree hitting the field.
The sport is synonymous with the town but Moree doesn't hold its own event.
Well, that was the case until a few local heads got together.
"Moree is just known for knockout footy, the Boomerangs put knockout footy on the map many, many years ago," Boars president Todd Mitchell
"I went up to Goondiwindi last year to the Border Knockout, that was a good day.
"I noticed there was a lot of Moree sides up there, I mentioned to a couple of fellas that we should be holding our knockout instead of travelling away to other knockouts."
So the idea was born for the Boars to host their own knockout on February 24, 2024.
The original plan was to have up to 16 men's teams and six ladies 9s teams.
Within a week of nominations opening, that quota was filled and the Boars extended it to 20 men's teams and 10 ladies' teams.
"It is going to be bigger than we thought," Mitchell said.
"We had about 60 clubs reply looking for the information kits.
"We probably knocked back a dozen, if not more teams to come.
"It was first in, best dressed.
"A lot of clubs were disappointed they couldn't play in it but at the end of the day we can only do what we can do."
So far, one team has pulled out to leave them with 19 men's teams.
Regardless, it is still going to be a huge event.
There are three ovals set to be fully engaged throughout the day, with a fourth option available, for an estimated 40 to 50 games of rugby league.
Referees are lined up, accommodation is booked out and sponsors are on board.
There will be an emphasis on the day being a celebration of rugby league.
"We want make sure everybody comes here for the right reasons, they are coming here to play footy and enjoy it," Mitchell said.
"We don't want any dramas or troubles. We want everyone to walk away with a really positive experience from Moree.
"There will be a good police presence, on the day. That is not to say we are expecting anything to go wrong, they are just going to be there to support the day and engage with the community."
In addition to being a huge boost for the sport in the town, Mitchell is hoping it affects the wider community more positively.
"You never know, some of the people might come to town, they might have a good experience in Moree and realise what a good town it is,"
"The amount of work in Moree is incredible, everyone is crying out for workers. They might move here, or consider moving here."
Spectators are encouraged. It will be an alcohol-free event but there will be plenty of food vendors, canteens and things happening off-the-field to make it a unique event.
