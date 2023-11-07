Racing is all about speed and that's exactly the way Clayton Gallagher brought up 500 wins in the saddle.
The Moree-born and raised jockey marked the milestone on Saturday when he rode the Brett Robb-trained All I Have to a win in the 1600m Class 1 at Dubbo.
Then he backed it up again in Tuesday's non-TAB meet with a treble on the same track, on his 26th birthday nonetheless.
"It's actually pretty good, and I'm pretty happy about it," Gallagher told NSW Country and Picnic Racing.
"I knew I was on 499, and I was hoping yesterday (Saturday) I would have brought it up, and I was lucky enough that Brett put me on his, and it won."
The win aboard Robb's gelding was a fitting milestone; Gallagher beginning his career with Brett's father Rodney in Nyngan.
He's now based in Dubbo and said it was special to bring up the milestone there.
"I've known Snow (Brett Robb) most of my life while riding, so to bring up my 500th for him was good, and it was even better to do it on the home track," he told the online publication.
And he's not slowing down.
Gallagher said his goal is to notch up 100 winners by the end of the season.
With 32 so far, he's in the box seat.
And he's leading the 2023-24 NSW Country Jockey Premiership alongside previous winner Aaron Bullock.
"Right now, I feel good, and I think I could be in for my best year," he said.
"All the injuries have passed through, and looking at where I was this time last year, some of those injuries caught up with me, but I'm keeping healthy and looking forward to keeping up the good form."
"Last year, I was a bit unlucky and had a bit of time on the sideline, but the goal is to stay consistent and try and get that 100.
"It's just about consistency, showing up on the day, getting to meetings, and trying to bring up those wins."
