The recent floods in the region have been devastating, to say the least, and one extra casualty of the wet weather has been the cricket season.
We all know sport as something which brings the community together and everyone involved in Moree cricket is crossing fingers and toes they can come together to re-start the season.
Round one on October 8 began with two out of the four senior teams getting on the park for minimal play before it was abandoned. The following week saw round two played but that was the last time any cricket has been able to get underway.
Moree District Cricket Association president Chris Rowden said they are hopeful of getting back out there.
"We haven't been playing, it has been a very wet season," he said.
"It always seems to come around on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
"Every time we went to mow, there has just been another downpour.
"They are mowing it today [Wednesday], so we will see how they turn out.
"We have plenty of rain, it is a lot better than three years ago where we were playing on dirt when the drought was on."
And it isn't just the local senior competition which has been affected.
The Moree juniors haven't been able to get on the park either.
"Even though we have got one and a half games in, the junior competition hasn't even started," Rowden said.
"Hopefully this weekend they can actually start their comp."
The Northern Inland senior representative competition, the MA Connolly Cup, also hasn't begun.
Moree were due to play Inverell for their opener until that was re-scheduled.
Then their home fixture against Armidale had to be postponed.
The next match is slated to be against Narrabri but all signs are pointing to that being re-scheduled as well.
With only "four or five weeks left of cricket until Christmas time," Rowden and everyone involved in the sport will be grateful to get on the park, starting this Saturday.
"It has just been very annoying for council, myself and the community at the moment because we are just pulling our hair out trying to get a game," he said.
