Moree Boars win Group 4 rugby league grand final

By Geoff Newling
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:47am
The Moree Boars lift the Group 4 reserve grade trophy. Picture by Group 4 media. +

MOREE Boars withstood a determined Dungowan to win their WEG Group 4 Second Grade Grand Final 22-18 at Dungowan Recreation Reserve today.

