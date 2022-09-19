MOREE Boars withstood a determined Dungowan to win their WEG Group 4 Second Grade Grand Final 22-18 at Dungowan Recreation Reserve today.
The Boars scored first through a converted Jake Tighe try but trailed 14-12 at halftime after the Cowboys had hit back to score tries through Pat Strong (2) and Jamal Woodbridge.
The Cowboys led 14-6 at one stage but William Hammond scored just before the break to make it a two-point game at the major interval.
Little hooker Justin Smith then put the Boars on their winning way when he crossed from dummy half and for Wyatt Roberts to convert and lead 18-14.
Lock Josh Girard then made it 22-14 before the Cowboys responded when hooker Dale Wood rolled over to score.
It was as close as the Cowboys managed.
The game also sparked up with a melee and some sin-binnings finalised an intense match the Cowboys could have easily won.
Coach Cory Ridley was confident his side could convert the two-point halftime lead.
"Our first half was perfect," Cory Ridley told G4 Media.
"Just made some mistakes in the second half along with a few penalties.
"I couldn't fault the boys, their commitment through the year has been outstanding."
Moree's Justin Smith was named the man of the match after his impressive work from dummy half led to a crucial try for the little number nine.
47-year-old prop Jason Humphries was also outstanding in a team co-coaches Marshall Barker and Lex Barker showed tremendous respect and support for.
Both men sat out the grand final when they could have played.
"We didn't think it right when the boys had played all season," Marshall Barker told G4 Media.
"We kept the boys that had played the majority of the season. That was a good game. We knew it was going to be hard. We'd like to thank the Dungowan boys and all the Moree supporters who came across today."
He thought Jason Humphries, Justin Smith and William Hammond led the way with impressive performances.
MOREE 22 (Jake Tighe, William Hammond, Justin Smith, Josh Girard tries, Wyatt Roberts 3gls) d DUNGOWAN 18 (Pat Strong 2, Jamal Woodbridge, Dale Wood tries, Strong gl). Player of the Match - Justin Smith (Moree).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.