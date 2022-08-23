Nick Gillingham named Cotton Grower of the Year

Moree's Nick Gillingham from Sundown Pastoral has been honoured among his peers.
He was named the Cotton Grower of the Year at the Australian Cotton Conference Awards Dinner on the Gold Coast last week.
Sundown Pastoral operates "Keytah" near Moree.
The farm consists of 25,000 hectares with 10,000 under irrigation and half utilised for cotton each year in a 100 per cent rotation.
In addition, 10,000ha is assigned to dryland cropping with another 5000 retained as native vegetation.
Company directors/owners David and Danielle Statham are heavily involved in day-to-day activities working closely with their 20 full time staff, headed by Mr Gillingham.
He started as a farm agronomist in 2005 and is now responsible for the management and strategic direction of all of Sundown Pastoral Company's cropping operations at Keytah and St Ronans.
He sits on many industry foundations and boards and is a key positive influencer in the industry for research and technology.
The winner of the 2021 Grower of the Year, and one of the judging panel this year, Tony Quigley, said "Keytah" had a track record for investing in research, were certified to level three in the myBMP program, and they applied and shared their learnings, which helped improve the industry as a whole.
"Firstly, the crop was very impressive with their 75cm farming system coupled with the new Sicot 606BRF variety a great fit," Mr Quigley said.
"The carbon budgeting they're doing there and being able to be neutral from a carbon point of view is very impressive," he said.
"But also the traceability of their cotton product and how they're being able to market that into the future, using both that carbon story but also the providence story."
The winner of the prestigious Service to the Cotton Industry Award was also announced at the dinner.
The award is presented to an individual who has provided exceptional service and shown significant commitment to the Australian cotton industry; achieved a positive impact on the industry; and contributed to a legacy for the industry's greater good.
This year that honour went to Bernie George, the water services and compliance manager at Australian Food and Fibre.
Mr George's long and successful cotton career in Australia started in 1980, when he was integral to the development of the Auscott 'Midkin' aggregation in the Gwydir Valley.
During the last four decades, Mr George (pictured right) has held several senior positions with government and industry organisations with a particular focus on irrigation, advocating for the delicate balance of environmental, economic, and social outcomes.
Mr George has been delivering excellence in service to the cotton industry through various high-profile roles for over 30 years including as chair of the Cotton Australia Board and as a member of the National Irrigators Council and NSW Irrigators Council. "His contribution has been immense, and this recognition is well deserved."
Meanwhile, the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year was named as Jessica Strauch from Goondiwindi.
Ms Strauch is a grower services representative for Queensland Cotton and is also a member of the cotton's industry's premier entry-level leadership program, the Australian Future Cotton Leaders Program.
The winner of the Researcher of the Year Award was soil scientist Dr Oliver Knox who is the University of New England's Associate Professor of Soil Systems Biology and CottonInfo technical lead for soil health.
Dr Knox recently released a new framework for soil health and is taking the research lead on cotton circularity with two projects scheduled for this year.
Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay congratulated the winners and nominees. "Every person deserves recognition because they are all game changers in their own way," Mr Kay said.
"These awards have shown me our ongoing commitment to become even better at growing," he said.
"We have the most experienced and intelligent operators who have contributed decades to the industry while recognising some of our younger participants who are bringing a fresh approach to cotton farming."
