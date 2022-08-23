Moree Champion
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Nick Gillingham named Cotton Grower of the Year

Updated August 24 2022 - 5:47am, first published August 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOGNITION: Moree's Nick Gillingham has been named the Cotton Grower of the Year at the Australian Cotton Industry Awards. Photo: Supplied.

Moree's Nick Gillingham from Sundown Pastoral has been honoured among his peers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.