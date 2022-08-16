The Moree Boomerangs believe they can land a third straight Group 19 rugby league premiership.
The trophy is firmly in their sights and they are one step closer after booking a preliminary final playoff against Inverell.
A hat-trick to Tristan Duncan-Ward delivered them a 36-18 minor semi-final victory against Tingha on Saturday.
Daniel Smith also bagged a brace with Mark Pegus, Tyrell Smith and Will Fernando all crossing.
"It was a good game from the boys, we still haven't got 80 minutes of football yet," Boomerangs president Peter Duncan said.
It means they will face Inverell at Varley Oval this Sunday after the Hawks were toppled in the major semi-final 40-14 by Narwan.
Duncan believes the week-to-week fixtures will benefit his side after a stop-start season with byes, washouts and other teams not wanting to travel to Moree and forfeiting.
"These back-to-back games are going to be good for us," he said.
"I think this is a blessing for us.
"We have got a lot of young fellas coming through but we still have got a few older heads there.
"We will see how we go this week."
The Hawks and Boomerangs have shared spoils on both occasions they have met this year, first in round three with a 32-all draw and then in round 11 with a 28-all draw.
Duncan said the team needs to keep their heads, in both defence and attack, with discipline and over-excitement the thorn in their side.
"We have beaten ourselves in both games against Inverell, just discipline has cost us," he said.
"Things go good for us when we just play our middles."
But they are confident.
"The belief is in our team, we believe we are the best and we are going to show it," Duncan said.
"At the start of the year after the game against Narwan we said we want a Narwan-'Rangs grand final. Narwan has done their part so it is up to us to do the job."
The games at Varley Oval on Sunday begin with league tag Armidale Rams against Warialda Wombats before the men's at 2pm.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
