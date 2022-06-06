Meanwhile, other activities across the weekend include Yarning about Truth Telling with James Wilson-Miller and Remembering Myall Creek in conversation with UNE academic and proud Gomeroi woman, Donna Moodie. These sessions are facilitated by the University of New England and will be hosted live on Friday between from 2pm until 4pm at Oorala Aboriginal Centre and live-streamed via Zoom. No registration required. RSVP for catering purposes to tcullen6@une.edu.au