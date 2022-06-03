Moree Champion

Boars to play Manilla

By Geoff Newling
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boars down on troops for Manilla clash

MOREE Boars are missing playmakers Michael Watton and Brenton Cochrane for Sunday's return home to Boughton Oval in their Wests Entertainment Group Group 4 first grade clash with Manilla.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.