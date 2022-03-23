Million-dollar upgrade for Moree racing facility

Starting work on the $1.1 million upgrade of the Moree Race Club's main grandstand are Shay Brennan Construction project administrator James Vaclavik, Moree Race Club president Rob Mather, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Moree Race Club maintenance manager John Brown, Moree Race Club treasurer Shane Taunton and NSW Crown Lands senior property management officer Michelle Chittendon.
The barrier gates have opened and work is galloping ahead on a $1.1 million upgrade for the Moree Race Club.