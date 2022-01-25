sport, local-sport,

BEN Williams had a tough induction to the coaching ranks with the Moree Boars last year but is far from daunted by a fast approaching second coaching term. The 28-year-old utility player had his first taste of captain-coaching last season and did a good job with the Boars, who were the real dark horses of the competition and ready to cause some upsets before Covid suspended the competition. "It was a big eye-opener," Ben said after another day as a yardman at B&W Rural in Moree. "I couldn't work for better people," he said of B&W Rural as he plans for more pre-season training sessions and trials. "I know what it takes going into this season, know what to expect." It was a maiden season of discovery for him and his Boars and he hopes they all show the benefit of that promise when the 2022 Group 4 season begins in a few months. Ben also said Mick Watton, who will coach the Boar under 18s with club president Todd Mitchell his assistant, has been a big help. "He's doing the 18s but has also stepped and done a few things at training so far. "He also had his first year with the Boars last season and his input so far has been." He also said the decision to appoint Marshall and Alex Barker as the second grade coaches is also a "great decision". "They are going to give a real good go," he said. "We've got some new faces at training too, the numbers have been good (around 30) although the players vary from session to session too. They currently train Monday and Thursday evenings at the Moree Services Club Oval. The Services Club has been one of the club's major and great sponsors for a long while, Todd Mitchell added. He believes Ben can only improve on last season and thinks the pairing of Marshall and Alex Barker as the second grade coaches is a huge positive. "It's been really well received," Todd Mitchell told Group 4 Media. "Marshall is a real character but they are also both real, good blokes and both been Boars for years. "Mick Watton will be great for the 18's too and I will help as his assistant." The Boars don't have a Ladies League Tag coach at the moment but in talks with a "couple of people". Todd Mitchell said the good numbers at training point to a big season with just talented Alex Lawrence the only player not returning. "He's gone to Wollongong," Mitchell said. "We have Connor Ryan to replace him in the backs and he is a very good footballer. That's about it at the moment. The club is in a very good financial position thanks to our major sponsors (the Sundown Pastoral Company and Services Club). "Johnstone Concrete & Quarries are also long time sponsors, have been for 25 years. They and the Sundown Pastoral Company and Services Club are outstanding supporters. We're also in the process of organising trials. We did go to Narrabri last year so they owe us one and we might have another over on the coast too but nothing is concrete yet." He said the return of talented players such as Brenton Cochrane, Stan Swan and Mick Watton would only help Ben Williams in his second term. Ben Williams also thinks those senior players will be key men this year along with Aaron Robinson. "I'm really looking forward to him returning," he said. "He looks great at training. He's big and strong and I will be real interested to see how he goes. And Brenton looks great too. So we've got some new faces at training and good numbers. We are training Monday and Thursday's at the moment but will step that up to three times a week in February. We're also looking at getting a personal trainer to come down like she did last year. "Everyone is jumping out of their skin out here. There are some very good vibes."

