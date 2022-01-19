sport, local-sport,

While there was an emphasis on the social aspect, the Kamilaroi Kricketers still enjoyed success at the recent Over 50s carnival in Armidale. From Sunday through to Tuesday, 12 teams from around the state competed at the carnival. The Kamilaroi boys, made up of former and current Moree locals, won their opening two matches before the third was called off due to rain. Batting first in the opening match against Mid North Coast at Harris Park on Sunday, Kamilaroi made 8-184 from their 40 overs. They managed to dismiss their opponents for 132 in 39 overs. On the second day, they took on the hosts, New England, at Rologas and claimed another convincing win there as well. Batting first, New England only managed 100 runs from their 40 overs, Barry Hoy top-scoring with 35, Alf Newman was the leading wicket taker with 4-11. Kamilaroi easily chased down the total, only losing two wickets in the process. The third game on Tuesday against the Hunter Taverners at Bellevue Oval was very much going the way of the Kamilaroi team until the rain hit. Batting first, Kamilaroi finished on a comfortable 4-235 with four batsmen retiring as required.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/4ba43872-d53a-4110-9028-d6cd89b51533.JPG/r427_470_5054_3084_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg