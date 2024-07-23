Two youths charged after pursuit in Moree

TWO youths will face court on Tuesday, July 23, charged following a pursuit in a stolen car in Moree.
About 2am today on Tuesday, police were patrolling Boston Street, Moree, when they attempted to stop a Ford Ranger, reported stolen and allegedly travelling at excessive speed.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. A short time later the pursuit was terminated due to losing sight of the vehicle.
The Ford was later sighted by police to enter a dirt road on Bulluss Drive and when they negotiated a bend, the car left the road and rolled.
Police arrived a short time later, where two boys were arrested and taken to Moree Police Station. They were both checked by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Both youths were charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, steal under $60000, destroy or damage property more than $2000 and under $5000, and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
The pair were refused bail to appear at a children's court on July 23.
Checks revealed the car was allegedly stolen overnight from a home on Chester Street, Moree.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
