Flood free home

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, July 25: 74 Edward Street, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 74 Edward Street.
Located on an easy to maintain 506 square metre block in North Moree, 74 Edward Street is a fantastic opportunity to mark your mark on the real estate scene.
The family home provides three bedrooms, two with built-in robes, while the large bathroom boasts a separate shower, bath, and toilet. There is also a second toilet in the laundry for convenience.
The home offers an open-plan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is well-appointed with gas cooktop and electric oven, ample storage, and a handy breakfast nook.
You will be comfortable all year round thanks to the gas points for heating and the ducted evaporative air conditioning found throughout the home. There is also a bonus sunroom which is currently being utilised as a home office, and is perfect for working from home or studying. Alternatively, it could easily be transformed into a sewing room, hobby room, or kid's playroom.
Other features include an enclosed entertaining area at the rear of the house, large shed with automatic roller door and rear lane access, and established front and back gardens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.