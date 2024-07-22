Tanks for the memories | Push to turn town's water towers into artworks

MOREE'S true colours could soon come shining through, as councillors eye the town's water tanks to be turned into artworks.
Business owners will also be approached to paint more murals on their premises, extending Moree's Art Mural Trail.
"Our trail is a key part of the town's tourism and is fun and adventurous," Moree Shire Plains Cr Kelly James said.
"By including Council owned water tanks and silos, we will add value to what we already have and hopefully reveal Moree's hidden gems to visitors."
Cr James' notice of motion, to paint murals on the water tanks, was endorsed at Council's latest meeting, on Thursday, July 18.
Water tanks in Boston Street, Greenbah Oval and Jellicoe Park towers would be ideal for having murals painted on them, Cr James said.
She chanced upon the idea while visiting Redland Bay in Queensland, and noticed water tanks there were similarly featured.
"I noticed the water tanks on Bribie Island featured sporting activities at the bottom of their water towers and it looked terrific," Cr James said.
"It would be good to do something similar to our water tanks here in Moree."
Cr James also successfully sought for expressions of interest to be extended to Moree's business community, to use privately owned buildings to enhance the art deco precinct.
"We as a council may be able to contribute towards the cost of painting the murals, or at least help source grant funding," Cr James said.
There are currently 19 murals painted across town, ranging from Tim Bowtell's tribute to ANZAC on the wall of Harvey Norman in Balo Street, through to Kylie McNamara's mural on the eastern wall of the visitors' centre, depicting the region's wildlife.
The murals showcase the town's history and culture and have proved a hit with tourists.
While taking her photo in front of one of the murals, Cr James said, "a couple of tourists stopped and ... took some photos, too".
Cr James is hoping to revisit a resolution passed by councillors in 2018, allocating up to $21,000 to the Moree Silo Art Project.
This is part of a nationwide move to rejuvenate ageing silos in regional Australia with bright murals painted by local artists.
The silos encourage grey nomads and other travellers to remote towns they might not have previously visited.
