Three boys charged over assault, car theft

Three boys have been charged and one boy is assisting police with inquiries after a woman was assaulted and her car stolen in Moree earlier this week.
Police were called to an aquatic centre on Anne Street and told a 24-year-old woman was hit and kicked by up to four people about 6pm on Monday, July 15, who allegedly stole her handbag, before driving away in her SUV.
Police have been told she was approached by four young people who hit her with sticks before kicking her when she fell to the ground. The woman was suffering the effects of shock, but escaped with scratches and bruises.
Officers attached to New England Police District attended and commenced inquiries into the incident.
Following inquiries, about 9am on Wednesday, police attended a home in Moree and arrested three boys - two aged 13 and a 12-year-old.
Following further inquiries, about 2pm the same day, a 14-year-old boy attended Moree Police Station and is assisting police with inquiries.
The 12-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and breach of bail.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The other teen was charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, breach of bail, and commit S.54A offence and disseminate.
All three boys were refused bail to appear at a Children's court via Audio Visual Link.
Inquiries are continuing.
