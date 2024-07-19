Moree Champion
Three boys charged over assault, car theft

By Staff Writers
July 19 2024 - 12:41pm
Three teenage boys have been charged in relation to an assault and car theft earlier in the week. File picture.
Three boys have been charged and one boy is assisting police with inquiries after a woman was assaulted and her car stolen in Moree earlier this week.

