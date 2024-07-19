Pool shutdown, fees reduced as works cause interruptions

Moree Plains Shire Council advises that the annual pool closure at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre will take place from July 29 to 31.
The annual shut down will allow Belgravia Leisure to complete regulated works before reopening on 1 August.
Parallel to the regulated works being completed, Council continues to work on remediation/upgrades within the Centre to the passive and active artesian pool(s).
Upon reopening in August, the passive pool will be closed for refurbishment and shortly thereafter the wellness pool will come online as the public artesian pool, offering Patrons an alternate artesian experience.
Unfortunately, there will be a short period where no artesian pools are available, while this changeover occurs.
From August 1, entry to the pool will be charged a $2 for all aquatic users (excluding the waterslide and aqua programs).
These changes will not affect the Aqua Movers' program as this will continue to be facilitated in the program pool.
Once the wellness pool opens, due to its size, there will be a 30 patron limit at any one time. To address capacity issues, council will be running one hour booking slots for patrons who wish to soak in the artesian water.
To help facilitate this, bookings can be made with Belgravia Leisure on (02) 6752 2272.
During this time, we cannot take group bookings for the wellness pool.
The MAAC will recommence under the same operational times of Monday to Friday 6am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am to 6pm.
"The continual works do see interruptions and we understand that the Centre not running at full capacity," Council GM Kelvin Tytherleigh said.
"Therefore, we have reduced the pool(s) entry fee to a flat $2.
"Council appreciates the community's understanding as we continue to work on the redevelopment of the MAAC."
