Breaking | Mayor Mark Johnson to step down at forthcoming local elections

MOREE Mayor Mark Johnson will not seek re-election in the September local election.
"I feel it's appropriate to let the community know of my decision not to run for another term on Council," Mayor Johnson said. "This decision is very much a personal one."
Cr Johnson was first elected mayor in 2021.
Highlights Mayor Johnson listed during his term include:
"My council term has come off the back of a very busy and lengthy professional career," Mayor Johnson said.
"It is now simply time for me to step back and spend more time with my expanding family and pursue non-business and non-council interests for a change."
Mayor Johnson expressed gratitude to the community and his fellow councillors, who gave him the opportunity of serving as mayor.
"I am proud and privileged to have fulfilled this role, a role that is always challenging but equally so rewarding," Mayor Johnson said.
"Like those before us, this council will wish to have achieved more, and that will always be the case. We have worked hard and done our very best.
"During my time, Moree Plains experienced the October 2022 flooding event. That will always be a memory of mixed emotions for me. Firstly, the sadness of the sheer devastation and loss for our communities but mainly, the resilience, care and the 'just get in and do it' attitude the shire showed during that time. It gave me great hope to witness that we can come together as one when we need to.
"To the council team and in particular general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh, I thank you for the support you have shown this council and the effort you put in every day for the shire. It has been a privilege to work alongside you."
Nominations for the next council term will open on August 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.