Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Breaking | Mayor Mark Johnson to step down at forthcoming local elections

By Staff Writers
Updated July 19 2024 - 10:30am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOREE Mayor Mark Johnson will not seek re-election in the September local election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.