Maidens and mares make Mungindi races a day to remember | Photos

PLENTY of laughs, good food and wine marked this year's annual Mungindi races.
About 600 revellers enjoyed the day, held at Mungindi Racecourse on Saturday, July 5.
There were six races, with the Mungindi Cup won on race 5 by Jakat, trained by Ridge Wilson and ridden by Ella Drew.
"It was a fabulous day," Mungindi Jockey Club secretary Tim Houston said. "Everything went off without a hitch."
Ella Drew was named most successful jockey, while Jame Clement was named most successful trainer.
A jumping castle kept children entertained, while on track there was a "dash4cash" and kids' foot race.
Everyone brought a plate to contribute to a lunch sponsored by NAB St George.
Fashions on the field attracted a decent crowd, with Harry Fullwood named the best dressed man and Claire Warby the best dressed lady.
A painting donated by Ian Reardon was auctioned for $4000.
"All money raised went to improving the jockey club facilities and race track," Mr Houston said.
Radio Club band provided live entertainment, while bookmakers and a TAB were also available for punters on the day.
First held in 1872, the Mungindi picnic day is a tradition, with a six-race strong meeting supported by local sponsors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.