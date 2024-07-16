Momentum for employment opportunities for Aboriginal people

The highly acclaimed Momentum Program, an initiative funded by the NSW Government, is making its way to Inverell and Moree.
Collaboratively developed by Real Futures, Pathfinders, and ACE Community Colleges, this groundbreaking program aims to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals by helping them overcome common barriers to long-term employment.
The next Momentum Program sign-up events will take place on August 6, 2024, at the Linking Together Centre in Inverell from 9am to 3pm and August 7 at the Moree SHAE Academy on Anne Street from 10am to 2pm.
Momentum offers free support to eligible applicants, including assistance with obtaining birth certificates, driver's licence acquisition, and finding sustainable employment opportunities.
To be eligible for the program, applicants must identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, be aged between 16-55 years, not employed, and not participating in other funded activities excluded from this program.
During the Momentum Program, approved participants will receive guidance in applying for their birth certificate on the same day of enrolment if they do not have one.
To facilitate the process, individuals are advised to bring any available identification documents, such as Medicare Card, Health Care Card, Certificate of Aboriginality, Student ID card or Pension Card.
Officials said this is a collaboration of three local organisations with Pathfinders playing a crucial role in assisting individuals with obtaining their birth certificates, while Ace Community Colleges provides guidance and support in obtaining driver's licences.
Real Futures specialises in employment readiness, training services, and job placements, empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals in their journey towards sustainable employment.
"Momentum is a program that brings together essential services to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people obtain their birth certificates, driver's licences, and secure meaningful employment opportunities," Momentum program manager Anthony Cowan said.
"The significance of possessing a birth certificate cannot be understated, as it unlocks essential rights, such as voting, opening a bank account, or obtaining a driver's licence," Pathfinders coordinator for Momentum, Philip Bird, said.
"Without this vital document, individuals face numerous challenges, including difficulties in finding employment."
ACE Community College's Natalie Hannah said she was excited for the program.
"Momentum is a wonderful program that has the potential to positively change the lives of many people across NSW. The impact we have witnessed through our driving licence program alone is remarkable, and the collaboration of these three services holds immense promise," Ms Hannah said.
Real Futures is a majority Aboriginal-owned and staffed company which plays a pivotal role in preparing participants for employment through personalised support, job readiness training and connections with local opportunities.
