Police appeal for info on stolen SUV in Moree

Police are appealing for public assistance after a woman was assaulted and her car stolen at Moree overnight.
Officers attached to New England Police District called to an aquatic centre on Anne Street were told a 24-year-old woman was hit and kicked by up to four people about 6pm on Monday, July 15.
The men allegedly stole her handbag before driving off in her SUV.
Police have been told she was approached by four young people who hit her with sticks before kicking her when she fell to the ground. The woman was suffering the effects of shock but escaped with scratches and bruises.
Police have issued a photo of the same model as the stolen grey Mazda CX-5 SUV, which has NSW registration, EEG 88J, as they appeal for witnesses to the assault, or anyone with information that may assist.
Police advise anyone sighting the vehicle not to approach it but to call Triple Zero (000).
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
