Community sessions to outline fate of Moree rehab centre

AN INFORMATON session on the future of Maayu Mali rehabilitation service will be held later this month.
The 18-bed facility, in Greenbah Road, offers a 12-week rehabilitation program for those overcoming substance abuse.
Maayu Mali (Gomeroi for "make better") has been in the hands of the Wellington Aboriginal Corporation Health Service since reopening in 2015.
But the corporation's chief executive, Mark Russell Burling, said it was time operation of the centre was returned to local hands.
"We understand the importance of local people controlling their local organisations, particularly when it comes to meeting the health needs of a community, they know what works best for them and the issues they face as a community," Mr Burling said.
The corporation has organised the information sessions to hear from the local Aboriginal community surrounding areas their views on what a future rehabilitation centre would look like.
Joe Coyte, from The Glen Rehab in conjunction with Jodi Sampson of Corporate Culcha, will lead the community consultations and provide a transition report on Maayu Mali.
"The consultation aims to develop a state-of-the-art facility to appropriately assist and support community members to heal from their addictions and to hand the facility back to the Moree Aboriginal community," Mr Burling said.
"We want feedback from the community on what is working well and where it can improve so we can create a shared vision from the Moree community with what a future Moree Aboriginal Residential Rehabilitation Service should look like."
Mr Burling said the Moree community had been heavily impacted by the effects of drug and alcohol addiction, with many families experiencing first-hand the devastating toll of substance abuse of the user, their families, friends and the community as a whole.
"Providing community with the opportunity to be part of this transition process and to have ownership of what the service will look like moving forward, will ensure the community's needs are met."
Maayu Mali is funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency.
It was originally known as Moree Aboriginal Sobriety House, before changing names to the Roy Thorne Centre.
Challenges forced it closure for a couple of years before the Wellington service re-opened the facility in 2015.
The community consultation will be held at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Chester and Heber Street, from 11am to 2pm on Thursday, July 25.
