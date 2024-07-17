Unique opportunity

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Friday November 30: Imperial Hotel, 7/113 Balo Street, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about the Imperial Hotel.
Easily one of Moree's most recognisable buildings, the Imperial Hotel is a two-storey commercial property. Built in 1929 and well-located in the middle of town, the property boasts great potential to develop. Currently used for accommodation with 16 pub-style rooms upstairs, a communal kitchen, a north-facing balcony plus amenities. Each room is rented for $210 per week, which is a healthy return on investment.
On the ground floor is the original pub which is ready to be redeveloped. It features over 500 square metres of open space with a kitchen, bar and restaurant area, and two coolrooms. It is accessible off Heber Street, and there is also a 120 square metre shop which has previously been rented for $350 per week.
The Imperial Hotel is an ideal property for an investor to purchase and continue to redevelop into a multi-faceted commercial property with three separate income streams.
