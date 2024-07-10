Creative clay sessions to run

Clay and coffee workshops are being held from 10am til noon at the Moree Arts Community Centre on July 19 and 20. Of if you're not a morning person, there is also clay and sip courses offered from 4pm til 6pm on the same dates.
Entry is $70 per person and the morning sessions will include a morning tea along with the opportunity to create your very own cup and saucer from clay, while the evening sessions switch it up with participants crafting a platter dish with a dip bowl inside.
Alcohol is BYO to the evening sessions, but nibbles are provided.
"Mojgan Habibi, a renowned Newcastle ceramics teacher, will be running the classes at the Moree Arts Community Centre on the corner of Gosport St and Thompson Ave," a spokeswoman said.
"We have been so inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity of our participants; a thoroughly enjoyable experience for all."
For more information and to register, contact the Moree arts community centre on moreeartscommunitycentre@gmail.com.
