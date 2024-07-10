Moree Champion
Creative clay sessions to run

Updated July 10 2024 - 11:19am, first published 11:18am
Create your own cup and saucer or a snack platter at sessions in July.
Clay and coffee workshops are being held from 10am til noon at the Moree Arts Community Centre on July 19 and 20. Of if you're not a morning person, there is also clay and sip courses offered from 4pm til 6pm on the same dates.

