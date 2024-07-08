Aboriginal input sought for draft water strategy, workshops to run in New England

Aboriginal communities are being encouraged to have their say on the draft Aboriginal Water Strategy, a landmark first for the state that will strengthen and empower Aboriginal voices in matters relating to water across NSW.
The Strategy aims to ensure Aboriginal people are involved in the decision making, planning and management of our most precious resource, providing them with greater ownership and better access to water for cultural and economic purposes.
"Aboriginal people have deep cultural and social connections to water, which plays a key role in their caring for Country, which is why we are committed to acknowledging Aboriginal rights and interests in water, through a genuine partnership," NSW DCCEEW executive director of regional water strategies, Kaia Hodge, said.
The draft objectives and actions were developed over five years through a series of targeted consultations, workshops, and interviews that involved Aboriginal community members, Traditional Owners and Custodians, and NSW Government departments.
Workshops will run in Mungindi on July 24, Walgett on July 25, Inverell on August 6 and Armidale on August 7.
The workshops will each run between 10am and 2pm.
"Since 2018, we've held 150 workshops, 300 interviews, 50 meetings and informal discussions with Aboriginal communities, Traditional Owners and representative organisations to capture a wide range of views," Ms Hodge said.
"Through this, we've been able to draw on unique insights and water knowledge to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people and to help create job opportunities across the state."
In addition, 11 Aboriginal peak bodies along with 14 NSW Regional Aboriginal Water Committees were also involved in developing the draft concepts.
The Department of Climate Change, Energy and Water is now seeking feedback from the workshops.
There will also be online workshops for the general public, Aboriginal Peak organisations and government departments between 13-15 August.
"We've partnered with Aboriginal People to develop a draft Aboriginal Water Strategy to support the delivery of the best possible outcomes for communities and recognise the diverse cultural values of Aboriginal people in a meaningful way," Ms Hodge said.
"The NSW Government recognises the importance of continuing to work hard on building and maintaining respectful, trusted and collaborative relationships with Aboriginal communities and stakeholders."
Feedback can also be given through a written submission or by completing an online survey via our website.
To learn more about the strategy, find out where the workshops are being held and to register, please visit: https://water.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-water-strategy
