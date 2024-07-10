Production power

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, July 11: Mandula and Berangwee, Barraba:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about Mandula and Berangwee.
Mandula and Berangwee is an outstanding Horton Valley aggregation comprising of 3497 acres of highly improved farming and grazing land. Located 35km from Barraba, the property has been developed with a focus on sustainable productivity.
Largely arable soils that range from alluvial river flats to heavy dark and grey loams have benefited from regular fertiliser inputs and top dressings. The well-fenced property incorporates a well-developed rotational grazing program.
A laneway system connects most paddocks to the well-designed set of 300-head capacity steel cattle yards with undercover crush and scales. There is also modern steel panel 2500 head capacity sheep yards with all weather access for B-double trucks.
Water security is a standout feature boasting a reliable annual rainfall of 870mm, four solar-powered bores, large storage dam, and other sources. A renovated five-bedroom home and three-bedroom cottage complete the offering.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.