New cricket nets unveiled by star

A collective effort by St Philomena's Catholic School's Parents and Friends committee and the school itself has delivered a refurbishment of the cricket nets.
The previous nets saw floods go through on multiple occasions as well as general wear and tear.
Gone is the old, run down facility and in its place is the new nets and a multi-purpose court.
Concrete was re-poured, astroturf laid and the outside netting installed to bring the nets up to scratch.
To celebrate the opening of the new nets, Sydney Thunder and NSW Sheffield Shield player Oliver Davies was in attendance.
Davies is considered a rising star in the cricket ranks.
In the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield competition, he finished as the fourth highest run-scorer with 670.
He was also the highest run-scorer for NSW with Daniel Hughes behind him on 434 and Moises Henriques on 432.
Davies enjoyed his time in Moree where he conducted a question and answer session along with a coaching clinic.
A spokeperson from the school said Davies is "a great ambassador for cricket and was terrific with the kids".
The nets will now help cricketers from across the town develop their skills after a recent surge in numbers.
