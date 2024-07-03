Sisters doin' it for themselves | Deluxe cafe has new owners

THREE sisters from Moree have made a rock-solid investment, taking over the mobile Deluxe cafe.
Jactina Fletcher, Polly Perrett and Simone Lane have lived in Moree all their lives.
But after decades working in offices and a hair salon, the sisters sought a career change.
So when the siblings heard Bill and Cindy Poulos were selling their mobile cafe after 16 years in the business, they sprang into action.
"We decided to take over the cafe and it was the best decision we ever made," Simone, who owned Simone's Hair Salon in Heber Street, said.
Eldest sister Jacinta returned to Moree after living in Dungowan for 39 years, while Polly resigned from her job as a secretary at Webb and Boland to join her sisters at the cafe.
"Coffee is our core business and we try to make sure the temperature is just right for our customers," Ms Perrett said.
Since taking over the cafe from Mr Poulos earlier in winter, the sisters have introduced toasted sandwiches to the menu which have gone down a treat in the cold weather.
The van is parked between the Harley Davidson buildings in Frome Street, so customers can go in there while waiting for their coffee.
"We do a lot of deliveries, with free delivery to schools and businesses in Moree," Ms Perrett said.
"We'd never worked in the food industry, but we trained with Cindy for a month.
"People have been very patient with us."
The sisters are virtually inseparable; many around town would know them from their school days at St Philomena's Catholic School and then Courallie High.
"We come from a very close family," Ms Fletcher said.
"Our maiden name is Fletcher, our mother [Lalie Schmidt] and grandmother [Kathleen Urquhart] were well known in town and their father Colin Fletcher from Croppa Creek."
Bill Poulos started the mobile version of Deluxe Café Moree in 2008, with his first day of trade on Anzac Day at the Moree Show.
"It's been great, I'm retiring from the cafe but I'm really pleased the sisters have taken it over," Mr Poulos said.
The purpose-built caravan is permanently parked in Frome Street during week days and weekend sports and markets, serving coffees, snacks and cold treats.
