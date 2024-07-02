Police appeal for info after stolen ute used in ram raid

Police are appealing for public information following a ram raid in Moree on Tuesday morning.
About 5am on July 2, police were called to a business on Balo Street, Moree, following reports of a ram raid.
Police attended a short time later when a white Mazda BT-50 fled from the location. Officers attempted to stop the car on Balo Street, and when it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns and was last seen heading towards Boggabilla.
Checks reveal the car was stolen from a home in Goondiwindi overnight and was located partially destroyed by fire on McGregor Street, Goondiwindi, about 9am.
Officers attached to New England Police District have begun inquiries into the incident and will be liaising with Goondiwindi Police.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or has dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Moree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
