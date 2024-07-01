Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Major nbn internet upgrades on the way for Moree

By Staff Writers
July 2 2024 - 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major fibre optic upgrades to the nbn are on the way for Moree, which will soon allow customers to access faster speeds. File picture.
Major fibre optic upgrades to the nbn are on the way for Moree, which will soon allow customers to access faster speeds. File picture.

Over 2000 premises in Moree will soon be able to connect to full fibre as construction starts soon under a national nbn upgrade program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.