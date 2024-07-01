Major nbn internet upgrades on the way for Moree

Over 2000 premises in Moree will soon be able to connect to full fibre as construction starts soon under a national nbn upgrade program.
It's anticipated that in the coming weeks, nbn's delivery partner, Downer, will begin pushing fibre deeper into parts of Moree that are currently on the fibre to the node technology. The work will be completed in stages throughout the remainder of this year.
nbn is committed to staying ahead of data demand and helping unlock the social and economic benefits of regional communities, and the Fibre Connect program is part of nbn's $4.5 billion commitment to invest in Australia's digital backbone.
The goal is to provide access to the ultrafast speeds for as much as 90 per cent of people within nbn's fixed line footprint. This will give people access to download speeds of between 500Mbps to almost 1Gbps, by December 2025.
That could be a tenfold or more speed increase for some customers on the existing fibre to the node network.
Once most of an area is eligible to upgrade to fibre as part of the Fibre Connect program, nbn's Retail Service Providers will advise their customers, and nbn will alert community members through geo-targeted social media communications where appropriate.
After placing the order, copper wiring will be replaced with fibre on the premises.
To learn more about your address, visit nbn's website at www.nbnco.com.au to register for updates or to find participating providers.
Selected premises with fibre to the curb technology will also be able to upgrade to full fibre if they order an eligible plan.
