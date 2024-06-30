Seatbelt detection cameras brought into use

Moree Plains Shire Council is committed to encouraging safe driving behaviours.
From Monday, July 1, Seatbelt Detection Cameras will be used across NSW to monitor and enforce seatbelt compliance.
The initiative aims to ensure all drivers and passengers adhere to seatbelt laws in an effort to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on our roads.
Even though it's been a legal requirement to wear a seatbelt in NSW for more than 50 years, data shows that between 2019 and 2023, 150 people who died in road crashes in NSW were not wearing a seatbelt.
Wearing a seatbelt doubles the chance of surviving a crash and reduces the risk of injury.
The cameras will detect those not wearing a seatbelt or wearing a seatbelt incorrectly, with penalties applying from 1 July, with no warning letter period.
The driver of the vehicle is responsible for the safety of all their passengers and will receive the fine and demerit points for themselves and passengers travelling in their vehicle. Passengers aged 16 years and older who don't use an available seatbelt correctly will also be fined.
Each year on average about 29 drivers and passengers killed and 76 seriously injured who were not wearing available seatbelts. Wearing a seatbelt doubles the chance of surviving a crash and reduces the risk of injury.
Surveys recently conducted throughout the Moree Plains Shire have revealed that 7 per cent of people were not wearing a seatbelt or it was not being worn correctly.
The majority of the people spotted not wearing a seat belt during the survey were males in Utes and work vehicles.
"Unfortunately there are a lot of people who do not wear their seat belt. They are putting theirs and their passengers' lives at risk. It only takes a second to buckle up," General Manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said.
Please Buckle Up Every Time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.