New speed limits to boost pedestrian safety around hospital precinct

By Staff Writers
Updated June 27 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 3:58pm
New signage indicating the 40/km speed limit has been installed on Victoria Terrace from Edward Street to Alice Street following a review by Transport for NSW.
SPEED restrictions have come into effect around Victoria Terrace and surrounding roads, limiting speed to 40 kilometres per hour.

