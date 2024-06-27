New speed limits to boost pedestrian safety around hospital precinct

SPEED restrictions have come into effect around Victoria Terrace and surrounding roads, limiting speed to 40 kilometres per hour.
The new speed limits are aimed at improving pedestrian safety around Moree District Hospital, River Gums and Whiddon residential Aged care facilities.
Moree Plains Shire Council had asked Transport for NSW to review speed restrictions in the precinct and introduce a high pedestrian activity area.
"Council wanted to facilitate safer access for pedestrians throughout the area near the hospital and aged care facilities by reducing vehicle speeds and change driver behaviour to have a positive road safety impact," Mayor Mark Johnson said.
New signage indicating the 40/km have been installed on Victoria Terrace from Edward Street to Alice Street and west of Alice Street from the roundabout to the end. It also incorporate sections of Auburn and Balo streets.
The area also includes the shared path along the Mehi River and botanical gardens, which is frequently used for the special events and activities bringing an increase in foot traffic.
A variable message sign is in place on the major approaches to notify motorists of the changed road conditions.
