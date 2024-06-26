Daley delivers $1.9 million to help beat youth crime in Toomelah

NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley has raised concerns Aboriginal youths in and around Moree are losing respect for their elders and are behind "an inordinate amount of problems".
"We want to address this problem quickly, since elders have always held these communities together," Mr Daley said.
He was visiting Moree on Monday, June 24, to follow up on a $1.9 million justice reinvestment grant for Toomelah Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The funding is tailored to Aboriginal communities needing help in keeping youths spiralling into a life of crime.
At Toomelah, the funds will be used to employ on-the-ground, older role models "who will be able to talk to the young men [and some young women] who are in trouble and make them see the error of their ways", Mr Daley said.
"While in Moree I heard a story about half a dozen young kids, boys and girls, showing a lack of respect for their elders," Mr Daley said
"This is a new phenomenon and we [the government] want to address this problem quickly."
Toomelah Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Rex Weribone said some of the funding would be targeted to adolescents aged between 10 and 14.
"Lack of respect is a generational issue, we've lost our way a bit," Mr Weribone said.
"We're going to use this funding to give those adolescents an opportunity to learn about respect, by teaching basic life skills such as cooking and how to engage better.
"A lot of problems happen at night and out of boredom, so we're also going to start cultural camps, taking the kids to the river on weekends and try keep them out of that criminal activity.
"You have to start somewhere and provide other avenues away from crime."
Mr Weribone said youth detention was okay, "but as soon as they come out they re-offend", he said.
"A couple of years of funding will support local intervention and give us an opportunity to make a change."
While in Moree Mr Daley also met with staff from Moree Aboriginal Legal Service, visited schools, met with some families and sat in on some of the cases before Moree Courthouse.
He completed his visit with a dinner at Moree Services Club to say "thank you" to the community.
"Aboriginal communities in Moree are typical of a lot of others, they have been damaged from colonisation and never recovered," Mr Daley said.
"They can be a long way from jobs and when young people return from TAFE there's often no jobs.
"There's little to do at night and parents may have drug and alcohol problems themselves.
"These are deep seated problems that will take a while to fix, however, there are good people in Moree and some good news stories there."
The justice reinvestment grant is separate to the $13.4 million funding announced by the NSW Government in March as a targeted response in Moree to address crime, support young people and improve community safety.
