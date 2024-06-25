Great ideas brought to the table | Council grants $47,000 to entrepreneurs

EIGHT entrepreneurs across Moree Shire have received funding under Council's new event partnership fund.
Recipients include Tourism Moree and Little Athletics ($10,000), the Pally Bush Mega Markets ($4000) and Boggabilla Central School ($4000).
A total of $29,500 was distributed to the small businesses for a variety of projects including the Run Moree Regional Running Festival, Moree Muso's Night, an annual picnic race day and recreational fishing educational forum.
Other recipients include JuleJarner, Northern Slopes Landcare Association, OzFish Unlimited, Talmoi Amateur Picnic Races and Young Aggies.
Moree Shire deputy mayor Susannah Pearse said the new event partnership fund aimed to foster, support and expand local events in the shire, giving visitors more reasons to stop and stay in the Moree Plains as well as enriching the lives of local residents.
"Creating impactful and memorable events/experiences for all to be involved in, aligns perfectly with our goals for the shire," Cr Pearse said.
"There were many great ideas and initiatives brought to the table, and all worthy of financial support."
Council also announced recipients of this year's small business fund.
Four local businesses shared more than $18,000 in grants for a variety of projects, including website design, portable dance mirrors, window signage and polished concrete floor.
The businesses chosen for the small business fund were Pringy's Farm, Brooker Trading Co, Tir Na Nog Beauty and Yulugi Marumali dance studio.
Mayor Mark Johnson said a panel of four met to review the applications, with the successful projects being considered that would support the growth of businesses and industry whilst boosting the amenity of the shire's towns and villages.
"Council looks forward to seeing these local initiatives up and running in the coming months," Mayor Johnson said.
Deputy mayor Susannah Pearse said: "Council recognises the importance of small businesses to the vitality of our communities and main streets, enabling local employment and delivering a broad array of products and services.
"We hope that with Council's support, budding businesses can continue to grow and succeed."
