Mobile outages for Gundabloui as work carried out to upgrade 4G coverage

By Staff Writers
Updated June 25 2024 - 10:34am, first published 10:29am
Mobile reception will cut out for a few days in the Gundabloui area with Telstra working to improve 4G coverage. File picture.
Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station in Gundabloui in the Moree Plains LGA by adding additional infrastructure to bring a better 4G user experience and to prepare for providing 5G to the community.

