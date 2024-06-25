Mobile outages for Gundabloui as work carried out to upgrade 4G coverage

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station in Gundabloui in the Moree Plains LGA by adding additional infrastructure to bring a better 4G user experience and to prepare for providing 5G to the community.
The works required will temporarily impact Telstra mobile coverage at various times from June 26-29.
There will be a complete outage from 7am June 26 until 5pm on June 28 and there will be no network coverage during that time.
Telstra mobile customers will receive text messages advising of the upcoming work.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.
"While our crews need to work during daylight for safety, we'll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back on as quickly as possible," Telstra Regional General Manager, Michael Marom said
"Where possible we will just be switching off the parts of the tower we are working on, leaving the rest operational.
While coverage and capacity will decline during this time, we want to keep the amount of time the site is off air to an absolute minimum."
He said there was never a good time to take on this kind of work, but once completed it would mean better mobile service for residents in the region.
"As a company, we heavily invest in improving regional connectivity and this site is another example of our commitment," Mr Marom said.
"Over the past seven years to the end of FY23, Telstra invested $11 billion in our mobile network nationally, with $4 billion of this invested in our regional mobile network."
