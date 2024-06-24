Narrabri woman wins $100,000 on scratchie

A Narrabri woman has been surprised by a "magical whirlwind" after uncovering a dazzling $100,000 Instant Scratch-Its prize earlier this week.
The Namoi Valley locals winning $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Shop 2390, 80 Maitland Street, Narrabri.
The winning woman was still reeling from the win when officials contacted her a day after she'd claimed her prize at The Lott headquarters.
"I couldn't believe my eyes when I realised we'd won," she laughed.
"I went straight to my husband and got him to look over the ticket. We both couldn't believe our eyes!
"Since we discovered the win, it's been a magical whirlwind. We hopped straight into the car and made our way to The Lott headquarters."
The win has helped the couple pay off their house with some leftover to celebrate.
"We spent the entire car ride discussing what we'd do with the money. We're pretty stoked to be mortgage-free," she said.
"We've already been looking at holiday options too.
"This has been the most amazing experience! Thank you."
In 2023, there were 144 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12.1 million in top prizes.
