Land and water

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, June 27: 'Jungaburra' 1121 Spring Plains Road, Narrabri:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 1121 Spring Plains Road.
Offering water security with premium irrigation, 'Jungaburra' is a stunning property in a tightly held area that could soon be yours. The property covers a total area of 518 hectares and will be offered with all the water entitlements that include a general security Namoi River and supplementary licence and ground water entitlements.
Situated 22 kilometres north east of Wee Waa and 94 kilometres south of Moree, the property has full frontage to the Spring Plains bitumen road and features some of the best soils the Namoi Valley has to offer.
The improvements on 'Jungaburra' are first class with a spacious modern homestead, brick managers' residence, Austam home, and two large machinery sheds. The property has been well-managed with a cotton, wheat, and sorghum rotation, and has an excellent track record of production.
Nutrien Harcourts Narrabri will offer for auction the quality irrigation property 'Jungaburra' via AuctionsPlus on Thursday, July 11 at 11.00am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.