Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Two women charged as part of investigation into drug supply

By Staff Writers
June 21 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two women have been charged as part of investigations into drug supply in Moree. File picture.
Two women have been charged as part of investigations into drug supply in Moree. File picture.

Two women have been charged following an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the Moree area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.