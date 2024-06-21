Two women charged as part of investigation into drug supply

Two women have been charged following an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the Moree area.
This month, officers attached to New England Police District established Strike Force Bullshark to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Moree area.
About 3.15pm on Wednesday (19 June 2024), investigators executed a search warrant at home on Balo Street, Moree.
Officers located and seized, cannabis, methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two mobile phones.
Following inquiries, about 3.10pm yesterday (Thursday 20 June 2024), police attended a home on Balo Street, Moree, and issued two women aged 58 and 38 with a future court attendance notice.
Both women were charged with possess prohibited drug and will appear at Moree Local Court on Monday 29 July 2024.
Inquiries under Strike Force Bullshark are continuing.
