Rural health check up, students enjoy placements

University of Newcastle students enjoyed a three-day visit to Moree last week.
Students have been on year-long rural placements with many enjoying a year in Tamworth.
Accompanied by the University's Department of Rural Health Staff, officials said the visit offered a unique blend of professional and personal growth opportunities, showcasing the vibrant community and cultural heritage of Moree.
"Our students had the chance to explore the artisan hot pools, cotton farming tours, playful visits to an Indigenous preschool, the rich cultural galleries and food scene of Moree," a spokeswoman said.
Most of the students said they had not been to Moree before and were only aware of rumours or stories about the region.
"I didn't know much about Moree before coming, but when I had spoken to people about it, they had given me some really negative ideas about the area," Katie Owen, a physio student who has spent the year in Tamworth said.
"But there's a lot of really nice cafes, the people have been really lovely and friendly, and it's been really enjoyable.
"This year has changed my ideas about rural living completely. I grew up in Newcastle, but after being in Tamworth for the year and then coming up on this trip, I 100 per cent plan on being rural next year."
Ms Owen said the students were apprehensive at first, but finding work outside their placements has helped them feel part of the community.
"Tamworth in particular has such a strong sense of community and everyone's so friendly," Katie said.
"A lot of us year-long students on placement have gotten jobs outside of placement work in cafes and things like that and that has been really good being a part of the local community."
Growing up in Coonamble, Ned Hoath, said he had visited Moree numerous times, but the trip opened his eyes to new opportunities.
"Visiting again, this trip has definitely opened my eyes to a different side of the town. There are so many opportunities that I didn't really think that were here, especially for clinicians, to come out and work," Mr Hoath said.
"It seems like a great place to promote yourself, as a professional and then kind of move up the ladder and do lots of things and have lots of professional development.
"I can definitely see myself living somewhere here, like Moree, I think, I just love the sense of community."
The University of Newcastle Department of Rural Health is aimed at improving health and wellbeing for regional, rural and Indigenous communities.
It covers a vast footprint including Tamworth, Armidale, Moree along with several coastal regions.
"We support allied health, nursing, and medicine students from all Australian universities to complete rural placements within this region," the spokeswoman said.
For more information, visit the university website.
