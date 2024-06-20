Town's newest motel is open all hours for distinguished guests | Video

A NEW MOTEL has opened in Moree, catering for some distinguished and rare guests.
The accommodation is one of 15 offering water views across Whittaker's Lagoon, just off the Gwydir Highway.
It is the perfect location for expected patrons, including the endangered olive perchlet, purple spotted gudgeon and yellow-belly cod.
For the "motels" are exclusively for fish and are an initiative of recreational fishing charity OzFish.
Each motel is constructed from logs, stacked in a hash-tag pattern to encourage native species to the area.
OzFish's Moree project leader, Jay Barnett, has been working with students from local schools and Miyay Birray to build the motels.
They have also been working alongside Moree Urban Landcare and the Northern Slopes Landcare group,"
OzFish is responsible for the Moree river repair bus, where Mr Barnett works with the community to protect and restore habitat in the Gywdir, Mehi and surrounding waterways.
Each week, the river repair bus collects volunteers, landholders, land carers and traditional owners to help undertake weed removal, revegetate waterways and improve in-stream habitat across the region.
Part of that is the chain of 15 fish motels the team have built in the lagoon over the past year.
"It's the first time we've painted the logs with help from the team at Miyay Birray," Mr Barnett said.
"The paintings are purely display pieces to show what we're putting in the water.
"We source the logs discarded timber that comes from the roadworks at Terry Hie Hie," Mr Barnett said.
In 2023, volunteers from OzFish were also responsible for clearing 1500 litres of litter and four square kilometres of woody weeds from the Mehi River.
Eighty volunteers also planted 4000 native seedlings as part of the clean-up project.
To date, OzFish's river repair bus has planted 7500 trees along waterways, cleared 400 trailers of rubbish and installed 58 fish habitat structures in the state's inland regional centres.
Dubbo and Sunraysia operate similar river repair bus schemes, offering young people the chance to learn about river ecology and sustainability.
"The best part of the job ... is simply seeing people's faces and that sense of accomplishment you get when you work alongside them," Mr Barnett said.
