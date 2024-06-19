Bulls women set for an 'incredible' future

It's only the second season back for the Moree Bulls women's 10s team but they have already made waves in the Central North Rugby Union competition.
The Bulls made their return in 2023 after sitting out since 2019 and proved they weren't going to be easybeats.
This year they've built on that again and have put on some strong performances, their most recent one a 47-10 victory over Barraba.
Katerina Hinton has taken on the captaincy after sitting out 2023 through a pregnancy.
The former rugby league player is excited to see the direction the Bulls women are heading in.
"We have got a really good balance and it is all about building up for the future," she said.
"If we make a grand final, we make a grand final, but it is about building the skills and talent of the young ones coming through so we can have a good future for Moree rugby.
"We are building and we are going in the right direction."
The emphasis this year has been on perfecting the basics.
Hinton believes the team has gained confidence from doing the little things right on the training paddock and that has transferred to game day.
"I feel like once you build the skills up, the confidence comes," she said.
"And I feel that is what has made us turn a corner this season.
"The skills were there for a lot of girls but the confidence wasn't."
Adding to that is the sense of camaraderie among the club.
Hinton has seen and been part of her fair share of sports clubs.
She's played rugby league for Mounties in the Harvey Norman's women's premiership, played in the Australian and NSW Police rugby league teams as well as local clubs.
But she puts the Bulls above the rest.
"The club is the best club I have played for," Hinton said.
"I have played for league and union clubs in Sydney and I did play with the Gunnedah Red Devils for two seasons but the Moree Bulls club is great.
"We are treated the same as the boys, same opportunities.
"It is a really good club to be part of."
And it is showing.
There's consistent numbers at training and on game day.
"That is how you build your team and camaraderie and that is what it is all about," Hinton said.
"Country rugby union is all about camaraderie and getting around each other, building that base, skills, knowledge and friendship as well."
All of that is the reason why, despite her rugby league background, Hinton believes her future lies with rugby.
It's a future she's excited about.
"Over the next few years I am so excited to see the talent that is going to be coming through and the women's team we are going to have," she said.
"We already have such an incredible team now. Imagine once we have developed these players a bit more.
"I am very competitive but at the end of the day I do get more joy out of the girls playing and developing."
