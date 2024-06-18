Leaving the rat race: How to get ahead in life

This is branded content.
The endless pursuit of climbing the corporate ladder to gain money, power and status can be a thrill for plenty of people - but not all. For many others, the rat race exudes relentless monotony and unpleasantness that ultimately becomes a never-ending, pointless pursuit to get 'ahead' in life.
At one point or another, we have all likely been involved in this race. As we strive for more - a goal that is driven into us from the very earliest of our schooling - we end up neglecting the most important things to us, including family, friends, our health and well-being.
And the worst part? It is often not until a significant, life-changing event such as a family death, illness or job loss that we realise what we have missed and how it has impacted those closest to us.
Breaking this ingrained conditioning and habits is a complex thing to do. Changing career paths or studying online postgraduate courses to gain new skills is an important first step, but there are several other things you can do as well to leave the rat race and get ahead in life.
A true passion that burns within your soul is one that can never be put out.
Passion is what drives us. It helps keep us going when things get rough, and it is a powerful driver to overcome obstacles and push on to the next level. Connecting with your passion can instantly put you on a path to success.
If it is not immediately apparent, finding your passion may take a little effort. It involves a mix of self-reflection, exploration and an open mindset. A good starting point is to reflect on what excites you or what topics or activities pique your interest.
If you are still unsure of what drives you, spend time trying different experiences and step out of your comfort zone.
The secret to happiness is freedom. And the secret to freedom is courage.
Societal expectations on the car we drive or our job titles are often symbols of success that might not truly resonate with us and keep us tied to the desk. If you want to break free of this, you first need to understand what 'freedom' looks like to you.
Is it being able to travel freely? Or spend more time with family and friends? Once you pinpoint what freedom means to you, every decision, move and risk can be done in service to this goal. You will become purpose-driven, and the outcome is a step towards a life that is truly yours.
Positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave.
Is your glass half full or half empty? Maintaining a positive attitude is not always easy - but it certainly can help. If you can look for the good in situations and people, you'll never experience setbacks, just valuable learning experiences.
Research has also shown that embracing positive thinking can also increase your lifespan, lower levels of depression, distress and pain, build better psychological and physical well-being, increase resilience, and reduce the likelihood of serious health conditions including cardiovascular disease, cancer and respiratory conditions.
It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.
If you can believe in yourself, you can turn every adversity into ambition and every ambition into success. Believing in yourself means you will fight to the death to succeed.
If you are struggling to believe in yourself, try working on your strengths, surrounding yourself with good people, practicing having faith in your abilities and never letting fear of the unknown hold you back.
Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes - how do you measure, measure a year?
How we choose to spend the time we have can define us, and whatever your position in life is, the time you have is the same as everyone else. It is a precious commodity and those that use it wisely will always come out ahead in life.
Whatever your goal is in life - to make more, spend more, holiday more, be with family more - you must respect time.
By failing to prepare, you're preparing to fail.
Readiness is a state of mind. Being prepared allows for unexpected moments in life to be less unexpected, and can help you stay accountable.
One of the key ways to be prepared for anything in life is to plan ahead where possible and utilise time-saving hacks. People who succeed are those who are ready when opportunities come knocking.
The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win, you're still a rat.
Leaving the rat race means living a life where you are thriving, not just surviving.
While the journey may be challenging and filled with uncertainties, what can be gained is immeasurable - a life that is yours.
If you are in the race but want out, commit to the above steps, throw in some commitment and resilience, and take the first step out now. A journey of a thousand miles always begins with a single step!
