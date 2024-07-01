Moree Champion
Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Council shelves learn-to-swim pool, water project in bid to cut costs


By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 3:31pm
COUNCILLORS have abandoned plans for a learn-to-swim pool as part of the multi-million dollar upgrade of Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre in a bid to rein-in debt.



Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

