Ideal mixed farming

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, June 20: 'Ningle' 19227 Newell Highway, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 19227 Newell Highway.
Located 27 kilometres south of Moree and just 10 minutes from Gurley, 'Ningle' is a predominantly flat property situated in the highly regarded fertile north west plains.
Originally run as a grazing operation, in recent times the property has become a highly productive mixed farming operation with winter cropping of wheat, barley, durum, and chickpeas, and summer cropping of sorghum along with cattle breeding and fattening as well as a Merino flock..
A recently drilled artesian bore compliments the current watering points, and listing agent Ed Wisemantel said the property provides the opportunity and the infrastructure to diversify. "At present, 'Ningle' has a large body of feed due to late summer rains," he said.
"The property provides the opportunity and the infrastructure to diversify into varied agricultural pursuits with easy access by air, rail, and road to the major capitals in what is a historically sound region for investment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.