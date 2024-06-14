Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man fronts court charged with armed robbery

June 14 2024 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman was allegedly threatened with a screwdriver during the robbery in March. Picture form file
A woman was allegedly threatened with a screwdriver during the robbery in March. Picture form file

A man has been remanded in custody, accused of threatening a woman with a screwdriver during an armed robbery in Moree earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.