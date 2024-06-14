Three men charged as part of Strike Force Bullshark investigation into drug supply

A gel-blaster pistol, cannabis and methylamphetamine have been seized by police as part of an operation targeting drug supply in the Moree area this month.
Police raided several properties this week as part of Strike Force Bullshark, and charged three men, who will face court next month.
Strike Force Bullshark was formed in early June to target the supply of prohibited drugs.
Just after 11.30am on Wednesday, June 12, investigators executed two search warrants at homes on Anne and Adelaide streets, Moree.
A 35-year-old man was arrested. During the arrest, he allegedly assaulted an officer.
The man was taken to Moree Police Station before he was taken to Moree Hospital for assessment and later released.
Then on Thursday, June 13, investigators attended another home on Sullivan Place, Moree and executed a search warrant.
Officers located and seized, methylamphetamine, a gel blaster pistol, cannabis, cannabis seeds, cash, a safe, drug paraphernalia, fentanyl patches, and mobile phones.
A 56-year-old man attended Moree Police Station and was issued with a future court attendance notice.
He was charged with supply prohibited drug; and possess prohibited drug.
Following further inquiries, at about 10.30am Friday, June 14, police went to a home on Anne Street, and issued a 35-year-old man with a future court attendance notice.
He was charged with possess prohibited drug; and assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm.
Police also attended a home on Adelaide Street and issued a future court attendance notice to a 33-year-old man. He was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug.
All three men will appear at Moree Local Court on Monday, July 29, 2024.
Inquiries under Strike Force Bullshark are continuing.
