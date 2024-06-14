Fanfare welcomes first larger passenger plane at Moree airport

Moree Plains Shire Council's investment in Moree Regional Airport has been a critical factor in enabling these new Q400 flights to commence. Stage 1 of the Airport parking apron expansion works was completed in early June, with stage 2 starting next week, and scheduled to be completed by the end of August. The Q400 will initially be operated on evening flights and subsequently will be introduced on morning flights once the Moree Regional Airport Stage 2 apron improvement works are completed.