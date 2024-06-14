Moree Champion
Councils' cooperation over Mungindi projects earns statewide award

By Staff Writers
June 14 2024 - 11:16am
Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor Mark Johnson says the award-winning collaboration with Balonne Shire Council has delivered projects that include the Mungindi water security project and beautification of the Mungindi River Park.
MUNGINDI water security project, an investigation into childcare and Christmas festivities have all contributed to Moree Plains and Balonne shire councils earning a statewide award for cross-border collaboration.

