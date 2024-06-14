Councils' cooperation over Mungindi projects earns statewide award

MUNGINDI water security project, an investigation into childcare and Christmas festivities have all contributed to Moree Plains and Balonne shire councils earning a statewide award for cross-border collaboration.
The councils won the "borderless communities" category at the NSW Local Government 2024 Excellence Awards, held in Sydney on Thursday, June 6.
The award acknowledges the "exemplary cross-border collaboration of both shires".
Held annually, the Local Government Professionals Awards recognise councils that have established collaborative agreements with neighbouring jurisdictions to implement practical actions that improve conditions for their community.
"This award highlights our successful partnership with Balonne Shire Council to address shared challenges, promote economic development and improve overall quality of life for residents on both sides of the border," Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor Mark Johnson said.
"This successful collaboration between the two councils has delivered projects that include the Mungindi water security project, water cooling tower, the pump track, the Mungindi boat ramp, beautification of the Mungindi River Park, the investigation into childcare and the 2023 Christmas festivities.
"The award also recognises the hard work and dedication of local government employees and officials in providing exceptional service to the residents of both shires."
Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O'Toole said the award celebrated both councils' continuing and successful collaboration to support the community of Mungindi.
"Having our township of Mungindi straddling the border between Queensland and New South Wales has presented more than its fair share of challenges," Mayor O'Toole said.
"We are so grateful for the great working relationship we share with Moree Plains Shire Council.
"Our Memorandum of Understanding with Moree Plains has allowed us to seamlessly deliver a broad range of projects and initiatives for the Mungindi community.
"The MOU really has been a great demonstration of the successes that can come about when two cross-border shires team up to deliver for their local community.
"By working closely together, our councils have broken down the barriers of a border, creating a more connected and cohesive society in Mungindi, and more broadly, the two shires.
"This award is a welcomed and significant recognition of the efforts of both Council's in promoting collaboration, unity and inclusivity across borders."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.