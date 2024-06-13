Police seek info to find man with arrest warrants

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants in the state's north.
Jacob Trotter, aged 22, is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for revocation of parole and armed robbery related offences.
Officers attached to the New England Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts; however, have been unable to locate him and are now appealing for public assistance.
Jacob is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with short dark hair.
He is believed to frequent the Moree, Bingara, and Warialda areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
