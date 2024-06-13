Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police seek info to find man with arrest warrants

By Staff Writers
June 13 2024 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Trotter, 22, is wanted by police and is known to frequent Moree, Bingara and Warialda. Picture supplied.
Jacob Trotter, 22, is wanted by police and is known to frequent Moree, Bingara and Warialda. Picture supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants in the state's north.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.