Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Young women nominated for national cotton award

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated June 12 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Trinder, left started as a casual junior agronomist after completing university, while Elsie Hudson started working in cotton as a bug checker. Both are finalists in the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year award.
Alex Trinder, left started as a casual junior agronomist after completing university, while Elsie Hudson started working in cotton as a bug checker. Both are finalists in the Young Cotton Achiever of the Year award.

TWO young women from the district have been nominated for a national award as young achievers in the cotton industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.