Young women nominated for national cotton award

TWO young women from the district have been nominated for a national award as young achievers in the cotton industry.
Alex Trinder, from Moree and Elsie Hudson, from Narrabri are two of three finalists in the CRDC Chris Lehmann Young Cotton Achiever of the Year award.
Both women are competing against Sharna Holman, who is researching cluster caterpillars in northern Australia.
The annual awards recognise rising stars making a positive contribution to Australia's cotton industry.
Ms Trinder said she fostered a love of agriculture while at high school, spending time on her grandparents' farm.
Born and bred in Cootamundra, Ms Trinder was originally planning a career in the medical field, but taking part in programs during high school such as PICSE (Primary Industries Centre for Science Education) opened her eyes to the opportunities in agriculture.
"Adding to this I have always been community focused, which increased my desire to continue living in a rural area," Ms Trinder said.
Completing a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree in 2016, Ms Trinder received an AgriFutures Horizon scholarship, sponsored by the Australian rice industry at university.
"I was exposed to a whole range of industries through this program as well as gaining summer employment with Rice Research Australia," Ms Trinder said.
"This helped me to develop a love of irrigated crops and their management.
"Having these background experiences in cotton and irrigation drove me to gain employment in irrigation areas post university. I was fortunate to start as a casual junior agronomist after I finished university with my current employer."
As a private consultant working in the shire, Ms Trinder saw a number of challenges for cotton growers in Moree, including recruitment and retention of farm staff, investment in new innovations and technology and dealing with a more erratic climate that is likely to be drier and hotter.
"Equally the legislation that comes with climate change prevention on farm, for example chemical and greenhouse gas emissions restrictions on farm," Ms Trinder said.
"Some of this pressure will come from overseas markets and also from local governments."
Ms Trinder thanked the Gwydir Cotton Growers Association for nominating her for the award.
Elsie Hudson is an innovation broker at CRDC.
Born and bred in Brisbane, Ms Hudson began her career bug checking during summer breaks from The University of Queensland, Gatton.
"I've always been interested and intrigued by the agricultural sector and the opportunities it provides," Ms Hudson said.
"I started working in cotton as a bug checker in Theodore while I was at uni and quickly fell in love with the crop and the industry."
Ms Hudson manages some of the research and development for the cotton industry, looking after topics such as disease, weeds, water, fibre quality and some agronomic system constraints.
"Everything we do is trying to secure a more profitable and productive future for cotton growers and the industry," Ms Hudson said.
She said she was focused on driving positive impacts through research, development and extension.
"I'm delighted and humbled to have been nominated for an award to do with the industry I am so passionate about," Ms Hudson said.
Winner of the award will be announced at a special ceremony held at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on August 8.
