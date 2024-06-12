Central family home

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, June 13: 9 Ruse Street, Moree:
Located on the corner of Ruse Street and Iris Street, 9 Ruse Street is a fantastic family home in an affordable price bracket. It is situated in the central west Moree area, popular for its proximity to town centre and services.
The home provides four bedrooms with built-in robes, while the main bedroom also offers a private ensuite. The home has a well appointed kitchen, living room, dining area, along with a main family bathroom and laundry.
9 Ruse Street boasts a large covered verandah plus a huge storage area underneath, and there is also a large double carport. The home is set in established gardens with a leafy hedge and well maintained lawns, and is fully fenced making it very secure and private.
The home has been renovated and extended over the years with an extra bedroom and outdoor living areas added. The property is well located being a short walk to the Golf Club and town centre.
There are few homes in this price bracket with this many fantastic features, making it an ideal family home.
